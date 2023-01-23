WATCH LIVE

2 Chicago police officers injured in crash with stolen car on SW Side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Monday, January 23, 2023 11:17AM
Chicago police said two officers were injured after their squad car was hit by a stolen car Sunday nigth/

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were injured after a stolen car crashed into their vehicle Sunday night in the West Lawn neighborhood, police said.

A black sedan was traveling southbound in the 6200-block of South Pulaski Road at about 11:14 p.m. when it hit the marked patrol vehicle, police said.

Both officers inside received minor injuries and were transported to a hospital in fair condition.

The driver and the front passenger fled on foot and a 16-year-old girl in the rear seat was taken into custody after it was determined the car was stolen, police said.

The girl was transported to a hospital in fair condition and charges are pending, police said.

