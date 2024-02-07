WATCH LIVE

Wednesday is deadline for Chicago Police Oversight Board applications

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 10:34AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday is the submission deadline to serve on the Chicago Police Oversight Board.

Applications to serve on the board must be turned in by noon.

A commission made up of 22 people, one form each police district, will select 14 nominees.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will either select seven from the list or explain in writing why the commission's choices are insufficient.

For more information, visit https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/ccpsa/supp_info/serving-on-a-community-commission.html.

