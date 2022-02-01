Hearing to be held on more cases tied to disgraced former CPD Sgt. Ronald Watts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There will be a hearing on cases Tuesday tied to disgraced former Chicago police Sgt. Ronald Watts.
Last year, 88 people filed a petition saying they were framed by Watts and his tactical team.
Watts and one member of that team went to prison for corruption. But many of the other team members remain on the force.
SEE MORE: 5 drug convictions tied to corrupt ex-CPD Sgt. Ronald Watts vacated
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx will give an update after the hearing.
Five drug convictions tied to Watts were vacated at a hearing in November.
"I feel like I won the lottery," exoneree Darnell Harris told ABC7 by phone at the time.
