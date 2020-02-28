CTA Red Line shooting by police in Grand station injures 1, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man was injured in a police-involved shooting in the Grand CTA Red Line station Friday afternoon.Paramedics could be seen taking a man out of the underground station at West Grand Avenue and North State Street in the city's River North neighborhood shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday.Video taken by witnesses inside the Grand Avenue station shows a man held on the ground by two police officers. The man appears to resisting the officers as they attempt to arrest him. The officers use a Taser on him, and deploy their mace, but they appear to be unable to take him into custody.In the video man is able to escape police and flee up the escalator in the station, at which point you can hear two gunshots.The offender was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said. Two officers, a man and a woman, were taken to Rush Hospital in good condition.A heavy police presence was apparent outside of the station, which is closed in the wake of the shooting. Traffic is blocked by police on several surrounding streets.Red Line trains are running but bypassing Grand Avenue due to the police activity. Rider should expect delays. CTA is advising riders to use the Chicago Avenue station instead, three blocks north at Chicago and State.