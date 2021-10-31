Chicago police shooting: No one hurt after officer shoots at person firing gun in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- No one was hurt Sunday morning when a Chicago police officer shot at an individual who was also firing a handgun, CPD said.Officers on-duty saw an individual firing a handgun just before 8:20 a.m. in the 3900-block of West Madison Street in East Garfield Park, Chicago police said."During the incident, (an) Officer fired his handgun in return," CPD said in a statement.No one was struck and no one is in custody.Police did not immediately provide additional information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.Area Four detectives are investigating.