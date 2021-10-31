police shooting

Chicago police shooting: No one hurt after officer shoots at person firing gun in East Garfield Park

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- No one was hurt Sunday morning when a Chicago police officer shot at an individual who was also firing a handgun, CPD said.

Officers on-duty saw an individual firing a handgun just before 8:20 a.m. in the 3900-block of West Madison Street in East Garfield Park, Chicago police said.

"During the incident, (an) Officer fired his handgun in return," CPD said in a statement.

No one was struck and no one is in custody.

RELATED: Grieving mother goes door-to-door in search of shooter who shot, killed 4-year-old in Woodlawn

Police did not immediately provide additional information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoeast garfield parkpolice involved shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE SHOOTING
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
'Hero' Kenosha K9 shot in face by Chicago murder suspect welcomed home
Kenosha police dog a 'hero' for taking bullet from murder suspect
2 CPD officers injured by friendly fire in Lyons shooting: CPD
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News