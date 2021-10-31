child killed

Grieving mother goes door-to-door in search of shooter who shot, killed 4-year-old in Woodlawn

Chicago police said Mychal Moultry was getting his hair braided in a Woodlawn apartment when he was fatally shot
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A grieving mother is going door-to-door in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood in search of the people who shot and killed her son.

"There's no safe place that they can hide," said Angela Gregg.

Gregg's 4-year-old son Mychal Moultry was shot in the head here at 65th Street and South Ellis Avenue last month. The Alabama family was in Chicago to visit the boy's dad when he was gunned down as he got his hair braided.

Since that horrible day, Gregg said she's only been back home in Alabama to bury her smart and playful son. The rest of the time, she's been in Chicago looking for justice.

"I just want them to know that I'm coming for you, and I'm not gonna stop looking for you," she said. "I have nothing else to do now because of you."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and top police brass joined Gregg in the cause, helping to canvass the neighborhood in hopes that someone will come forward with information.

"The shooters always talk. People always have information about what happened," Lightfoot said. "People are afraid to step up and say what happened, but we need you to overcome your fear."

City leaders stressed that you can share information anonymously and that $25,000 in reward money is available.

"These families cannot feel like this city is heartless and doesn't care about their pain and their suffering. We need you to step up and step out on faith," Lightfoot said.

Not only do they want to find who is responsible, but they also want to raise awareness for Moultry and dozens more with other hurting families who have lost young lives to gun violence in the city. The mayor said there are currently more than 30 child murders that are unsolved in Chicago, even as police have been able to close more homicide cases this year than in the last decade.

"I just don't understand how people can sleep at night knowing that they took my son from me and they have no mercy for my boy," Gregg said.

