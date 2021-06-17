Chicago police exchange gunfire with suspect after West Side traffic stop; 1 in custody

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police and a suspect exchanged gunfire after a traffic stop in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

Police said they stopped a sedan in an alley in the 300-block of South Kilbourn Avenue after they saw someone not wearing a seatbelt.

As officers approached, police said someone fired a shot in their direction and an officer returned fire. No one was hit by the gunfire.

A male suspect was taken into custody after a short foot chase and a second suspect fled on foot and is not in custody, police said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene. Area Four detectives are investigating.
