Chicago police officer shot, suspect killed in Garfield Park shootout, CPD says

A Chicago police shootout in Garfield Park left one officer shot and a suspect dead Thursday night.

A Chicago police shootout in Garfield Park left one officer shot and a suspect dead Thursday night.

A Chicago police shootout in Garfield Park left one officer shot and a suspect dead Thursday night.

A Chicago police shootout in Garfield Park left one officer shot and a suspect dead Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect was killed and a Chicago police officer wounded in a shootout on the West Side Thursday night, police said.

Police said officers were performing a traffic stop at about 6:02 p.m. in the 3800-block of West Ferdinand Street.

While officers were in the vehicle, police said there was an exchange of gunfire and an officer was shot in the wrist and the suspect was shot multiple times.

The suspect was taken to Mount Sinai hospital where he later died. Authorities have not released his identity.

Meanwhile, the officer is recovering at Stroger Hospital and at last check is in good condition.

Four other officers were also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The shootout between police officers and the suspect was partially captured on camera by a neighbor.

SEE ALSO: Teen charged in West Chatham shooting that killed 3, including another teen, Chicago police say

In video shared on the Citizen app, more than two dozen shots can be heard ringing out.

The view from Chopper7 showed a white SUV riddled with bullet holes and it appears the SUV crashed into a black vehicle.

At the crime scene, there were dozens of evidence markers as the investigation gets underway.

"There is bodycam footage of everything," Superintendent Snelling said. "Our investigative response team is investigating right now. COPA is on scene and they have our full cooperation."

The officers involved have been on the force between two and five years. All are on administrative leave for 30 days during the investigation into what happened.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood