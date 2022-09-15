Kim Foxx to announce charges against CPD officer, sergeant in Pilsen shooting from July

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is expected to announce felony charges against a CPD sergeant and officer for a shooting in Pilsen in July.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is expected to announce felony charges against a Chicago police sergeant and officer for a shooting in Pilsen in July.

On July 22, shortly before 7 a.m. in the 1000-block of West 18th Street, police said two officers were driving to the academy for police training when they saw four people wearing masks loitering in front of a closed business, CPD said at the time.

READ MORE: Chicago police shooting: 2 wounded, including bystander, in Pilsen; 3 in custody, CPD says

When one of the masked individuals displayed a gun, there was then an exchange of gunfire, police said. No officers were injured, but two men were shot, including an apparent innocent bystander who was grazed in the leg.

WATCH: CPD give updated on Pilsen police-involved shooting

A 23-year-old man, who police said was with the group, was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

On the day of the shooting, CPD Supt. David Brown said the incident was a stark reminder of the dangers officers face on the job. But now Foxx has scheduled a Friday morning news conference to announce charges against the sergeant and officer.

A woman walking to work in the area said she saw police shoot a man. She also said she didn't see any of the suspects in the area.

"No, just the cops. At first, I thought it was gang-related, but no. He was by himself. ... I didn't see anyone waving a gun. He was asking for help: He's like 'help me, help me ... this is what y'all do, officer? I don't have nothing on me; I'm right here, man.' And he just had his little hands up in the air, asking for help," said the woman, who did not want to be identified.

Police said three people were arrested but the man who allegedly fired at police fled the scene, and it's unclear if he was ever taken into custody.

As is standard in officer-involved shootings, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability opened an investigation and the officers involved were placed on administrative duties for 30 days.

COPA said Thursday their investigation into the shooting is still ongoing and reminded the public they have 60 days to release materials from the incident.