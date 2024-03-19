CPD Superintendent Snelling addresses ongoing challenges with Chicago violence, DNC prep

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been nearly six months since Superintendent Larry Snelling was sworn in as the head of the Chicago Police Department.

On Tuesday, speaking before a small audience in the Loop, Snelling addressed the city's ongoing challenges regarding violent crime.

"This is going to take a little time. We're bringing this down slowly, incrementally, because we didn't get here overnight," Snelling said.

The solution is multi-faceted, he said. And it starts with youth-oriented programs that reach young children before the gangs do, and increasing visibility by getting more police officers out of squad cars and onto bikes.

"These officers can get to locations quicker, especially in the downtown area and other business areas," Snelling said.

With Tuesday being Election Day, Snelling also addressed two things he believes the next Cook County state's attorney needs to do, beginning with how the system deals with juvenile crime.

"Listen, if I'm out robbing people, and I'm getting jewelry and money and things of that nature, and nobody's holding me accountable, why would I choose to do something different?" Snelling said.

The superintendent also appeared to criticize the way the elimination of bond has allowed repeat gun offenders to be released pending trial.

"We have to hold them. They have to be held. Because we know that when they get out, whether it's EM or not, they will re-offend. They will do it again," Snelling said.

Finally, Snelling spoke of the upcoming Democratic National Convention and how police are training for the inevitable protests that will surround it.

"As long as what you're doing is rooted in the First Amendment, not only are we going to allow you to do it, we're going to protect your rights and protect you while you do it. But what we're not going to tolerate is violence. We're not going to tolerate vandalism, looting," Snelling said.

When asked whether he agreed with the mayor's decision last month to end the city's contract with ShotSpotter come November, the superintendent said the technology made officers' jobs easier, but that it is not indispensable.

