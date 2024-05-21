Video: 1 critically wounded in shooting during robbery at Washington Park gas station, CPD says

Chicago police said a shooting during a robbery at a Washington Park gas station on Garfield Avenue left a man critically wounded.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically wounded after being shot by a robber at a Washington Park gas station Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident took place at a Super Save gas station in the first block of East Garfield Avenue at about 1:40 a.m.

A clerk working at the time of the shooting shared surveillance video of the incident.

The video shows a white Lexus pull up on the side of the gas pump next to a silver sedan. Two suspects get out and a man is seen beginning to run away from them.

The video shows a suspect point a gun at the man running away as he trails behind before shots were fired.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, police said, then fell to the ground as he was shot in the chest.

The suspect robbed the men of their cash and sped off, police said.

The victim's friends helped him into the car to take him to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one else was injured inside the gas station and the clerk said the doors were locked at the time.

Meanwhile, police said no one in custody as Area One detectives are investigating.