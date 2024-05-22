3 men injured, 2 seriously, in Lawndale drive-by shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were shot on the West Side on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Lawndale neighborhood's 1100-block of South Whipple Street just after 6 p.m.

Three men were near the sidewalk when a white-in-color vehicle approached them, and someone inside opened fire, police said.

A 26-year-old man, shot in his arm and foot, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 58-year-old man, shot in his leg and chest, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Another man, 29, was shot multiple times in his arm. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

