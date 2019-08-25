Chicago police team up with MADD as part of nationwide campaign to curb drunk driving

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving is teaming up with police departments to arrest drunk drivers.

A safety campaign called "Saturation Saturday" is underway in Chicago and across the country. Sobriety checkpoints, increased DUI patrols and other enforcement measures aimed at catching those breaking the law, are all part of the effort.

It's been nearly 12 years since Lisa Pruett lost her daughter Olivia Cooper to drunk driving. She was just 21.

"I became the victim of a drunk driving crash on January 6, 2018," said Pruett. "Olivia was the offender. And she became her own victim of a drunk driving crash."

Pruett's story serves as a stark reminder to those who would get behind the wheel of a vehicle drunk.

Similar stories are being shared on Saturation Saturday.

"We do this every night. These officers are out there every night patrolling. They're looking for impaired drivers every night," said Lt. Col. David Byrd of the Illinois State Police. "Every arrest they make. Every DUI arrest we make can save someone's life."
