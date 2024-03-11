Chicago police investigating death of 15-year-old boy in East Garfield Park, authorities say

A 15-year-old boy, Ledereon Williams, died Sunday in East Garfield Park, Chicago fire officials and the medical examiner said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after a teen died Sunday evening on the West Side.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago fire officials said.

He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. He was identified as 15-year-old Ledereon Williams.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

No further information from Chicago police was available.

