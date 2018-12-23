Chicago police warn of N. Clark Street vehicle break-ins

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are warning about a series of vehicle break-ins along a stretch of North Clark Street.

Offenders are taking property easily seen from outside vehicles, including purses and backpacks, Area North detectives said in a community alert.

Incidents have occurred in the:

--2800-block of N. Clark, at about 3 p.m. on Dec. 14 and between 8:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 21.
--2900-block of N. Clark between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 18
--3100-block of N. Clark between 12:15 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. on Dec. 18 and between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Police suggest that you:

--Always be aware of your surroundings.

--Report suspicious activity immediately.
--Remember any unique physical characteristics of an offender.
--Never pursue a fleeing suspect.
--Request contact information if approached by a witness to the incident.
--Dial 911 immediately and remain on scene when possible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftbreak-inchicago crimecrimeLakeview
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man stabbed on Red Line train
Trump: Mattis out as of Jan. 1
Tsunami set off by volcanic eruption kills 222 in Indonesia
Bears strive to win on road against 49ers
'The sky is not the limit,' says West Lawn teen accepted to Harvard
Riverdale porch collapse injuries 6 when car hits building
Woman, 19, sexually assaulted in car on SW side, police say
Man critical after being shot Gresham neighborhood
Show More
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
UK police free 2 suspects in airport drone chaos
Digital information screens being tested on CTA bus route
More News