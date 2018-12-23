Chicago police warn of N. Clark Street vehicle break-ins

CHICAGO (WLS) --Police are warning about a series of vehicle break-ins along a stretch of North Clark Street.
Offenders are taking property easily seen from outside vehicles, including purses and backpacks, Area North detectives said in a community alert.
Incidents have occurred in the:
--2800-block of N. Clark, at about 3 p.m. on Dec. 14 and between 8:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 21.
--2900-block of N. Clark between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 18
--3100-block of N. Clark between 12:15 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. on Dec. 18 and between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Dec. 21.
Police suggest that you:
--Always be aware of your surroundings.
--Report suspicious activity immediately.
--Remember any unique physical characteristics of an offender.
--Never pursue a fleeing suspect.
--Request contact information if approached by a witness to the incident.
--Dial 911 immediately and remain on scene when possible.