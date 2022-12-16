Student, 14, arrested for bringing gun to Chicago school, officials say

A 14-year-old eighth grader was arrested Wednesday for bringing a handgun and extended magazine to his Chicago school, police said.

Police were called to Mary E. Courtenay Language Arts Academy in Sheridan Park Wednesday for a report of an assault in progress. When they arrived, the confronted the teen and searched his bag.

Authorities said they found a .9mm handgun as well as a 30-round extended magazine with metal-piercing bullets. No shots were fired and no one was injured, Chicago police said.

Police arrested the 14-year-old, who parents at the school have been told is an eighth grader there. Parents also said they were told by administrators that he did not make it into the school but was confronted by security guards on his way in.

Still, the school community is disturbed by the situation.

"Really, really disappointing. It's very scary for a lot of us as parents and our children, so obviously when we heard the news, we were very... it bothered us for sure," said parent Walter Pierce.

"I have to remind my kids that things like this do happen, and you just need to have a protocol in place on how to handle the situation," said parent Jowanna Dampier.

The teen appeared in juvenile court Thursday and was ordered to remain in custody pending a risk assessment.

School administrators sent a letter to parents, assuring them that the safety of students and staff is their top priority and that security at the school has been increased. There were also some CPD offices parked outside the school Thursday afternoon.