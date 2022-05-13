chicago public schools

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez tests positive for COVID-19

Martinez says he will follow CDC guidelines for isolation
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, announced Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Martinez said he started to experience cold-like symptoms on Wednesday and tested positive on Thursday. Martinez said his symptoms are mild and he will work from home while following the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for isolation.

"This is a good opportunity to remind our CPS staff and families to please get vaccinated and boosted," Martinez said. "Because of the vaccine, I expect that I will be fine."

Martinez's announcement came as the Chicago Department of Public Health continued to strongly recommend masking in public indoor spaces while Chicago entered its second week in the "medium" COVID community level.

