6 CPS teachers win temporary restraining order against district over COVID testing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six teachers who sued Chicago Public Schools over their COVID vaccine and testing requirements won a temporary restraining order from a downstate judge Friday.The Sangamon County Judge ruled that the district cannot take action affecting the teachers' employment, such as placing them on unpaid administrative leave or terminating their employment, based on their compliance with COVID-19 testing.Chicago Public Schools requires teachers to provide proof of vaccination against COVID or submit to weekly testing.The district's mandate allows for religious and medical exemptions.In March, CPS went mask optional as did the rest of the state of Illinois, despite objections from the Chicago Teachers Union.CPS released a statement, saying, "The District disagrees with the court's decision and will continue to fight against this lawsuit and the TRO, as we believe our current health and safety protocols are in the best interest of our students, staff, and school communities. We are appealing the decision to the Appellate court and will ask for a stay of the TRO pending appeal."