chicago public schools

6 CPS teachers win temporary restraining order against district over COVID testing

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six teachers who sued Chicago Public Schools over their COVID vaccine and testing requirements won a temporary restraining order from a downstate judge Friday.

The Sangamon County Judge ruled that the district cannot take action affecting the teachers' employment, such as placing them on unpaid administrative leave or terminating their employment, based on their compliance with COVID-19 testing.


RELATED: Teachers who have received shot will get paid COVID time off under bill Pritzker signed

Chicago Public Schools requires teachers to provide proof of vaccination against COVID or submit to weekly testing.

The district's mandate allows for religious and medical exemptions.


In March, CPS went mask optional as did the rest of the state of Illinois, despite objections from the Chicago Teachers Union.

READ MORE: CPS mask mandate lifted despite continued pushback from Chicago Teachers Union

CPS released a statement, saying, "The District disagrees with the court's decision and will continue to fight against this lawsuit and the TRO, as we believe our current health and safety protocols are in the best interest of our students, staff, and school communities. We are appealing the decision to the Appellate court and will ask for a stay of the TRO pending appeal."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopcoronavirus testingchicago public schoolscovid 19 vaccinelawsuitteachers
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Pritzker signs bill ensuring teachers' paid COVID time off
CPS security guard charged with sexually assaulting teenage student
Teacher removed by CPS after hanging Black doll in classroom
Youth Trade Expo connects Chicago youth with skilled trade jobs
TOP STORIES
Orland Park woman charged with hate crime after Chicago bar incident
Lyons man released from custody after hearing on backyard bodies
IL reports largest one-day increase in COVID cases in over a month
Police track down kidnapped child through iPhone GPS
Man stabbed during fight at Roosevelt CTA stop, police say
Suspect formally charged with murder in Nevada teen's kidnapping
Search for missing IN mom continues after car found crashed
Show More
Cargo jet splits in half after skidding off runway
Referee attacked by parents, kids at church athletic facility: VIDEO
Good Samaritan led to arrest in South Shore kidnapping of girl, 7: CPD
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
New documentary explores challenges West Side residents face
More TOP STORIES News