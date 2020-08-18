Travel

Chicago quarantine: COVID-19 emergency travel order to be updated by City Tuesday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officials will provide an update on the city's COVID-19 travel quarantine order on Tuesday.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said states on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.

RELATED: Quarantine Travel States: Illinois launches online COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers

The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:
-Alabama
-Arkansas
-Arizona
-California
-Florida
-Georgia

-Idaho
-Louisiana
-Mississippi
-Missouri
-Nebraska
-North Carolina
-North Dakota
-Nevada

-Oklahoma
-Puerto Rico
-South Carolina
-Tennessee
-Texas
-Wisconsin

Travelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers and people who commute from Wisconsin to work in Chicago are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms. Those passing through Wisconsin, stopping for less than 24 hours would not have to quarantine, but day trips for shopping would not be allowed, even if it's just for a few hours.

Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagohealthsafetycoronavirus wisconsinbusinesscoronavirus chicagou.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Navy Pier shutting down temporarily after Labor Day due to pandemic
Here's what's behind Illinois' FOID card application delays
CPD releases video of suspects in shooting of CFD firefighter's son in Woodlawn
21 shot, 2 killed Monday in Chicago
Police seeking man wanted for indecent exposure on Near North Side, Gold Coast
Woman, 51, robbed on Gold Coast
US reps visit USPS Chicago HQ amid mail concerns
Show More
Chicago businesses still boarded up 1 week after looting
Chicago Weather: Cooler with some light showers Tuesday
Former Trump official blasts Trump, endorses Biden
Trump to pardon women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony
Woman's TikTok video of Hudson River dive triggers backlash
More TOP STORIES News