Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order to be updated as Wisconsin concerns grow

WATCH: Dr. Arwady gives Chicago COVID-19 update

Dr. Allison Arwady gives an update on COVID-19 in Chicago, with Wisconsin removed from emergency quarantine travel order.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will update its COVID-19 emergency travel order Tuesday and officials are keeping a close eye on rising cases in Wisconsin.The city says unless Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases start going down, it could return to Chicago's travel order next week.Last week, California and Puerto Rico were removed from the list and Kentucky was added.States on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.The state of Illinois has now passed the 15 per 100,000 per-day threshold, but travel restrictions will not be put in place for Illinois.The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:-Alabama-Arkansas-Florida-Georgia-Hawaii-Idaho-Iowa-Kansas-Kentucky-Louisiana-Mississippi-Missouri-Nevada-Nebraska-North Carolina-North Dakota-Oklahoma-South Carolina-South Dakota-Tennessee-TexasTravelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms.Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.