Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order: Kentucky among several states added back on list

Kentucky was also added back on the list after being removed last week.
States on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.
City health officials said Georgia is starting to see a declining number of cases and could be removed from the list if that trend continues.
North Carolina saw a spike in cases due to a data anomaly, but has not been officially added to the list as of now, health officials said.
Last week, health officials said the situation per capita in Wisconsin is now worse than anywhere else in the country, except for in North and South Dakota.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in the state for the third time since the start of the pandemic.
"We are seeing an alarming increase in cases across our state, especially on campus," said Evers. "We need folks to start taking this seriously, and young people especially, please stay home as much as you are able, skip heading to the bars, and wear a mask whenever you go out."
Evers also extended the existing mask mandate, through November.
"Unfortunately Wisconsin is currently in very poor control when it comes to COVID," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "You can see that over the last 14 days they've had an increase of more than 130% in their cases of COVID."
The travel order does not apply to people who have to drive to work between Chicago and Wisconsin.
RELATED: Quarantine Travel States: Illinois launches online COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers
The states and territories currently subject to quarantine are:
-Alabama
-Arkansas
-Georgia
-Idaho
-Iowa
-Kansas
Kentucky
-Minnesota
-Mississippi
-Missouri
-Montana
-Nebraska
-Nevada
-North Dakota
-Oklahoma
-Puerto Rico
-South Carolina
-South Dakota
-Tennessee
-Texas
-Utah
-Wisconsin
-Wyoming
Travelers from the states are required to quarantine for 14 days. Essential workers are exempt. However, they are asked to limit activities to work activities and monitor for any symptoms.
Violators can be fined $100 - $500 per day, up to a maximum of $7,000.