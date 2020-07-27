Chicago quarantine: Wisconsin will be added to travel order list Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot confirms

Wisconsin will be added to Chicago's travel quarantine order on Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday.Lightfoot made the comment at a separate press event announcing further housing assistance for the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.Health officials first brought up the possibility of the neighboring state being added to the list last week, when Kansas became the 18th state on the city's emergency order."I want you to know that Wisconsin is being very close to being on this list, they could be added as soon as next week," said Chicago Department of Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady said at the time. "When I talk to folks in Wisconsin, whether it's the state epidemiologist, whether that's people on just an anecdotal level, we know people are not wearing masks there at the level they are here in Chicago."The news was concerning to many northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin residents; the border between the two states is deeply porous, with many people crossing it to have dinner, visit attractions, obtain health services, and more, and Wisconsin residents visiting Chicago as well.The former mayor said a third of Lake Geneva's economy comes from tourism, and many of those tourists come from Illinois. But, ironically, those large groups of tourists may also be partly responsible for the increase in COVID-19 cases.Lightfoot did not say if additional states would be added to the order besides Wisconsin. The city updates its emergency travel order every Tuesday.The states currently subject to quarantine are:-Alabama-Arkansas-Arizona-California-Florida-Georgia-Idaho-Iowa-Kansas-Louisiana-Mississippi-North Carolina-Nevada-Oklahoma-South Carolina-Tennessee-Texas-Utah