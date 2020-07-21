Chicago quarantine:Kansas added to city's travel quarantine order for travelers from states with surging COVID-19 rates

Travelers from Kansas will have to quarantine for two weeks upon traveling to Chicago. The quarantine for Kansas will take effect on Friday.
Seventeen states are already covered by the order. They are:
-Alabama
-Arkansas
-Arizona
-California
-Florida
-Georgia
-Idaho
-Iowa
-Louisiana
-Mississippi
-North Carolina
-Nevada
-Oklahaoma
-South Carolina
-Tennessee
-Texas
-Utah
Chicago health officials plan to reassess the list each week and add or remove states depending on the latest data. The emergency travel order took effect on July 6 for travelers from the following states:
Chicago leaders announced the order before the start of the 4th of July holiday.
"These are states that are seeing new cases of COVID at the rate we were seeing here in Chicago and Illinois back when we were under our stay-at-home order," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.
There are exceptions to the order, including essential work and medical travel.
WATCH: Chicago's top doctor discusses potential travel order
According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, the states designated in the travel order have a significant degree of community-wide spread of COVID-19. A state will be designated if it has a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average.
Essential workers who must travel to Chicago must provide a certified note from their employer so that it can be reviewed by the health department and Chicago police. Essential workers will be subject to requirements that include limiting their activities to work-related activities and avoiding public spaces as much as possible.
Non-essential business travelers are also required to comply. Exceptions to the order for personal travel will be permitted for medical care and parental shared custody.
The order will remain in effect until further notice. The city said that individuals found in violation of the quarantine order are subject to fines of $100 - $500 per day, up to $7,000.
You can read the full emergency travel order and find frequently asked questions about the order on the Chicago Department of Public Health website.