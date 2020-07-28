Chicago quarantine: Wisconsin added to COVID-19 travel order list, Mayor Lori Lightfoot confirms

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6337971" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wisconsin will be added to Chicago's travel quarantine order Tuesday when the list is updated, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said at a media appearance Monday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wisconsin has become the 19th state added to Chicago's expanding COVID-19 travel quarantine list, Mayor Lori Lightfoot confirmed Monday.Signs over Illinois highways already warn entering travelers coming from the designated COVID hotspots to self-quarantine."We're also seeing an increase in states around us, Wisconsin, for example, is going to go on our quarantine list later this week," Lightfoot said.Lightfoot made the comment at a separate press event announcing further housing assistance for the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.City-wide self-quarantine orders will now be directed to incoming Wisconsinites, and Chicagoans returning after more than 24 hours across the border as case counts quickly rise in the state that full re-opened weeks before Chicago."I think Chicago, we are doing well, because we were extremely prudent. When we started to reopen up, we didn't go as large with capacity, for example, as other areas across the country," Lightfoot said.The heavily traversed border between Illinois and Chicago could make summer recreation and family travel difficult."If Chicago thinks our people should stay home and we better put some damn mask on and make sure that we... continue to reverse the course that we're in," said Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.While the percentage of people testing positive in Chicago has slowly ticked up, doctors at Northwestern are recruiting 5,000 people for the next round of an astra-Zeneca vaccine trial."We will begin to know results very quickly, in particular if there is an opportunity to see whether those who got it didn't get infected versus those who didn't get it," said Dr. Babafemi Taiwo, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern Medicine.While doctors hope to begin the vaccine trial in August a final, safe product is very likely months and months away.Life with a mask, capacity regulations and extreme hand washing will be part of our every day, indefinitely."I'm not a doctor, but that's what my observation is, that we're not going to be able to take off the mask and go about everything we were doing seven, eight months ago for a few more months, maybe six-plus months," Gov. JB Pritzker said.The news was concerning to many northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin residents; the border between the two states is deeply porous, with many people crossing it to have dinner, visit attractions, obtain health services, and more, and Wisconsin residents visiting Chicago as well.The former mayor said a third of Lake Geneva's economy comes from tourism, and many of those tourists come from Illinois. But, ironically, those large groups of tourists may also be partly responsible for the increase in COVID-19 cases.Lightfoot did not say if additional states would be added to the order besides Wisconsin. The city updates its emergency travel order every Tuesday, and the changes take effect every Friday. Essential travel and travel for work is exempted.The mayor also said the city is closely watching the COVID-19 numbers in Indiana, which are approaching but have not yet met the threshold to impose a quarantine order.The states currently subject to quarantine are:-Alabama-Arkansas-Arizona-California-Florida-Georgia-Idaho-Iowa-Kansas-Louisiana-Mississippi-North Carolina-Nevada-Oklahoma-South Carolina-Tennessee-Texas-Utah