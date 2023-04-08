Dozens rally in Chicago after judge rules to reverse FDA approval of abortion pill mifepristone

Protesters in Chicago said it overruled decades of scientific approval in yet another attempt to make abortion illegal nationwide.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A couple dozen people in support of abortion rights rallied outside Federal Plaza Saturday before taking their rally to the streets, marching down to Michigan Avenue.

And here's why they're protesting.

The protest was triggered after a Texas federal judge halted the FDA's approval of the drug mifepristone, which is the most commonly used method of abortion in the United States.

The judge said the FDA's more than 20-year-old approval is a violation of federal law around accelerated approval for certain drugs.

But that Texas decision came at nearly the same time another Washington state federal judge essentially ordered the opposite, directing authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the abortion pill.

Governor JB Pritzker blasted the Texas ruling, calling it a "dangerous decision."

RELATED: Illinois officials outraged at competing rulings putting abortion pill in limbo

Protesters in Chicago said it overruled decades of scientific approval in yet another attempt to make abortion illegal nationwide.

"This, however, is a major escalation because it is a federal ruling that will impact all of us. People think, oh, we are in a blue state. I feel bad for other people. No, this is all of us," said Jay Becker, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights volunteer.

"The multiple and conflicting rulings can cause tremendous confusion and anxiety for out patients," Planned Parenthood of Illinois said in a statement, adding, "To be clear, PPIL will continue to provide safe and legal medication abortion with or without mifepristone."

ALSO SEE: 'I hereby withdraw it': Idaho AG rescinds legal opinion banning out-of-state abortion referrals

The White House is promising to fight to preserve women's access to the abortion pill.

Meanwhile, ABC7 has also reached out to the anti-abortion advocate group "Illinois Right to Life" for a comment and have yet to hear back.