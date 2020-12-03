garbage disposal

Chicago recycling ordinance not enforced, IG audit shows; city made 'no attempt' to enforce

City is reevaluating recycling program, Lightfoot says
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An audit by the City Inspector General showed the city made "no attempt" to enforce the recycling ordinance at apartments, condos and businesses.

The ordinance requires buildings with five or more units to provide recycling services.

RELATED: COVID-19 pandemic causes massive pile-up of single-use plastics, through restaurant takeout and PPE

In a news conference Thursday morning, city leaders admitted they need to do better.

"Part of the challenge with recycling is that the market for recycled products has really just fallen off precipitously," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "That's part of the challenge. But we're in the process of reevaluating everything about our recycling program."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooprecyclinggarbagelori lightfootgarbage disposal
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GARBAGE DISPOSAL
Video shows trash truck that ignited deadly Southern California fire
Weekend Watch: Are your recyclables getting turned into trash?
City reaches agreement with union representing garbage truck, snow plow drivers
Harvey residents complain of garbage piling up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: IL reports 10,959 cases, 192 COVID-19 deaths
Woman, 70, killed in Loop hit-and-run crash: CPD
Our Chicago: Voices of the Community explores bystander intervention training
Wisconsin lawsuit: High court declines to hear Trump election suit
Kenosha shooting suspect's case moves forward to trial
G Herbo, Chicago rapper, charged in wire fraud scheme
Chicago hunter still missing after 3 weeks
Show More
City braces for winter
3 killed, 1 critically injured in Berkeley semitrailer crash, police say
Trump honors football coach Holtz as 'one of the greatest'
Debt collectors can find you on Facebook, Instagram
Best meteor shower of the year coming in December
More TOP STORIES News