Navy Pier reopening Phase 1 begins June 10

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Navy Pier announced it will begin to reopen on June 10, next Wednesday.

The same day the Chicago entered Phase 3 of reopening, Navy Pier announced it will begin Phase 1 of their multi-step reopening.

Beginning on Wednesday, June 1, the Navy Pier parking garages (with free access), Polk Bros Park, Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion, the north and south docks, East End Plaza, and Pier Park will open, though the rides in Pier Park will remain closed. Outdoor restaurant spaces, tour boats and select free programs will also reopen or restart.

Navy Pier's hours of operations will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and may vary from establishment to establishment.

All visitors over the age of 2 will be required to wear a face mask covering both nose and mouth for the entire duration of their visit. If you do not have a mask when you arrive, you will be able to purchase one there.

All employees will be wearing masks and gloves at all times, physical distancing measures will be in place and the number of people allowed in confined spaces will be limited.

