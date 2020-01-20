Food & Drink

Chicago Restaurant Week 2020: Centre Street Kitchen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is kicking off a special series featuring a different restaurant every day leading up to Chicago's Restaurant Week, which launches Friday.

There are more than 430 restaurants participating, including Centre Street Kitchen on Webster in Lincoln Park.

Executive chef Jim Heflin joined ABC7 Monday morning to talk about the new spot and the deals that will be offered during Restaurant Week.

Chef Jim Heflin is offering a two-course weekend brunch menu for $24 as well as a three-course dinner menu for $36

Chicago Restaurant week kicks off this Friday and it lasts for 17 days. Reservations are encouraged.

For more information on Centre Street Kitchen, visit www.centrestreetchicago.com and for more information on Chicago Restaurant Week, visit www.choosechicago.com/chicago-restaurant-week.
