restaurant

Italian Village Chicago reopens just in time for Restaurant Week

Italian staple will be following Chicago COVID guidelines
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just in time for Chicago Restaurant Week, a Chicago staple has reopened in the Loop.

Italian Village has been a fixture in the city for 93 years.

The family-owned cozy spot is one of 265 restaurants participating in Chicago's Restaurant Week.

Chef Jose Torres with the Italian Village joined ABC 7 Chicago Friday to talk about what's on the menu.

RELATED: Chicago-area restaurant weeks help support local businesses struggling during pandemic

Torres said customers can expect social distancing, masks and other COVID-19 protocols in place when they dine at Italian Village.

But he also said Restaurant Week will help local eateries bounce back after the pandemic.

Those in the restaurant industry are so appreciative of Chicago residents helping them through the last year, Torres said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoloopcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagoitalian foodcoronavirus pandemicrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESTAURANT
Manny's Deli offering free sandwiches if customers wear masks
Iconic deep dish spot celebrates 50 years
Alsip man, 50, fatally shot inside Berwyn restaurant
Ghost kitchens, bars a growing phenomenon in Chicago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 2,380 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths
Pritzker announces IL vaccine eligibility expansion, new reopening measures
Would-be North Austin robber shot while holding up armored truck: CPD
IL senator has gun pulled on him:' (I was) thinking about January 6th'
Plane with gear issue lands safely at O'Hare
3 charged in kidnapping, carjacking man in Kenwood: police
Scientist behind COVID shot says next target is cancer
Show More
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
VIDEO: Drone captures bridge implosion over IL River
Loretto Hospital apologizes for vaccinating judges, spouses out of turn
IL COVID vaccine guidelines do not include weed smokers in Phase 1B
U of I, Loyola tip off Friday in NCAA Tournament
More TOP STORIES News