Italian Village Chicago reopens just in time for Restaurant Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just in time for Chicago Restaurant Week, a Chicago staple has reopened in the Loop.Italian Village has been a fixture in the city for 93 years.The family-owned cozy spot is one of 265 restaurants participating in Chicago's Restaurant Week.Chef Jose Torres with the Italian Village joined ABC 7 Chicago Friday to talk about what's on the menu.Torres said customers can expect social distancing, masks and other COVID-19 protocols in place when they dine at Italian Village.But he also said Restaurant Week will help local eateries bounce back after the pandemic.Those in the restaurant industry are so appreciative of Chicago residents helping them through the last year, Torres said.