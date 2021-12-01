Chicago Ridge police investigate man injured by needle attached to gas pump nozzle handle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was injured by a needle attached to a gas nozzle handle at a Chicago Ridge gas station, police said Tuesday.Police said they were called shortly after 7 p.m. Monday to the Shell station at 111th and Ridgeland where the victim told them he went to squeeze the trigger of the gas nozzle when filling up his car, and felt a poke in his finger.When the man looked at the handle, he saw a needle device attached to it, with an unknown white powder in the hollow area behind the needle. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and did not display any symptoms of exposure to any substance.Chicago Ridge police are working with the Illinois State Police Crime Lab to analyze the substance in the hollow.Police are asking anyone else who may come across a similar device to report it immediately. If you have any information about this incident, contact Chicago Ridge police at 708-425-7831.