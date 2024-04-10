How to register for the inaugural Chicago River Swim competition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This fall 500 hundred qualified swimming applicants will jump in the Chicago River.

The city will, for the first time in nearly 100 years, play host to those willing to get wet for a mile or two swim along the Riverwalk. Doug McConnell, the founder of the "A Long Swim," the organization behind the water event. It will take place on September 22.

Registration is already open and it will be capped at 500 qualified swimmers who must show documented proof of previous open water swims in order to be approved. Click here to register.