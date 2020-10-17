movie news

Several downtown Chicago streets close temporarily for 'The Batman' filming this weekend: CDOT

Downtown Chicago is again turning into Gotham City
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several downtown streets will be temporarily closed this weekend for filming of "The Batman," according to The Chicago Department of Transportation.

Filmmakers are again turning parts of downtown Chicago into Gotham City.

The film stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and several other big names, but it doesn't sound like they'll be in Chicago for these scenes.

This is the fourth Batman filmed in Chicago.

The street closures will primarily be near the Thompson Center at 100. W. Randolph St., and at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Balbo Drive, officials said.

The closures near the Thompson Center will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and end by 9 a.m. Saturday. Saturday night, the closures will be from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday.

Both Balbo and Jackson drives will be closed from 6 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday between Michigan and Columbus Drive.

Other nearby streets may also be affected for short intervals during the filming, officials said.
