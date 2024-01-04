Chicago police issue alert after SW Side business robberies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police have issued an alert warning businesses after recent robberies in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Chicago police said the first robbery occurred at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 5100-block of South Pulaski Road and the second occurred at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400-block of West 59th Street.

In each situation, police said a man entered the business and demanded money from the cash register while holding a handgun before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.

