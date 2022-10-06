Woman beaten during Lakeview robbery: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 37-year-old woman was beaten and robbed on the North Side early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The woman was walking out of a gas station in the 3500-block of North Halsted Street in Lakeview just before 3:15 a.m. when two female suspects hit her in the face, CPD said.

The suspects then took the woman's purse, which had various credit cards in it, according to CPD.

The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition with bruises on her face, police said.

No one was in custody later Thursday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating.