1 charged in armed robberies of USPS mail carriers in Evanston

Evanston police said two U.S. Postal Service mail carriers were victims of armed robberies this week.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is charged in the robbery of two United States Postal Service mail carriers in Evanston recently.

Video shows one of two U.S. Postal Service mail carriers being robbed at gunpoint. In Ring doorbell video, a man appears to be on his phone, casually walking along, but he is later seen going after a U.S.

The assailant confronts the mail carrier at gunpoint to rob him, but ABC7 Chicago stopped the video just before the robber punches the victim in the face.

The suspect then fled east on foot.

The incident followed a similar robbery that took place on Monday afternoon in the 1600-block of Monroe Street, when another mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint. That mail carrier was not injured.

In both cases, the robbers stole so-called "arrow keys," which allow mail carriers access to common areas of apartment and condo buildings.

Evanston police said they arrested and charged a man who matched the description of one of the robbery suspects, and who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. While executing a search warrant, police said they found a Glock 36 handgun, items that had been stolen from the mail carriers, and clothing worn during the robberies.

Everett Pullett is charged with two counts of felony armed robbery and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Police are still looking for the second suspect. Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact Evanston police at 847-866-5040.