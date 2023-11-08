Chicago police investigating spree of at least 4 robberies on SW Side

Chicago police are investigating a series of at least four armed robberies, including in Brighton Park and McKinley Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a series of at least four armed robberies on the Southwest Side Tuesday night.

In each case, at least two armed male suspects approached the victim or victims and demanded their personal property.

Police said in at least three of the robberies the offenders took off in a silver sedan. One victim was punched, but none of the victims were seriously hurt.

The robberies occurred in the:

4000-block of South Archer Avenue at about 10:10 p.m.

3300-block of South Ashland Avenue at about 10:41 p.m.

1600-block of West 35th Street at about 10:48 p.m.

1400-block of West Taylor Street at about 11:30 p.m.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.