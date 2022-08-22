Chicago Police: Robber, possibly armed with crowbar, following victims home from NW Side Walgreens

Chicago police have a warning for people who may be shopping at a Walgreens on the Northwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about a robber armed with a crowbar who followed victims home from a Northwest Side Walgreens.

Police said the robber in a silver Honda SUV followed two victims home from a Walgreens at Belmont and Cicero Avenues twice on Sunday.

The first robbery occurred in the 3200-block of North Lamon Avenue at 6:30 p.m. and the second occurred in the 2900-block of North Keating Avenue at 6:50 p.m.

Police said the suspect may be armed with a crowbar and a handgun and describe him as having curly hair, wearing a blue facemask with a white tank top shirt.

-Never resist a robbery. Value your life over any and all property.

-Take note of any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...) or vehicle features, including license plates

-Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

-Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible

- Do not touch anything until police arrive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394.