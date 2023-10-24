Chicago high school students will meet with colleges at Navy Pier Tuesday, with some students getting admission letters on the spot.

Chicago HS scholars get chance to meet with hundreds of colleges at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six hundred Chicago high schoolers dressed to impress interviewing with colleges and universities, hoping they get accepted and take the next step in their journey.

"I'm a first generation student, and it would honestly be life changing for me," Lincoln Park High School senior said. "I would be the first one to go college, get an amazing education."

"I got into to Loyola University with a president scholarship for $30k year to be an environmental engineer," said Miranda Dunford, senior.

Jeremiah Fizer is now headed to a private college in Wisconsin to study sports management after receiving a $45,000 a year scholarship.

"All of this money per year on the spot, it's like crazy to me, it's like wow!" he said.

The Chicago Scholars Onsite College and Leadership Forum is for first generation and underserved high school seniors in Chicago like David Leon, who was here in 2015 interviewing with schools and is back to pay it forward.

"For me it was a really big blessing to be a part of Chicago scholars because my parents are immigrants," Leon said. "I'm a first generation low income student, so to be able to do a process like this and just get assistance, get help and get opportunities that I probably wouldn't have gotten it just tremendous."

Over 120 schools are here recruiting for the next generation of students. This program has helped over 6,000 students and moving forward, the CEO hopes the group helps even more.

"The colleges want you they are looking for you, you are their goal, you walk into that room just be yourself know that you are walking and stepping up into your future," Jeffrey Beckham, CEO of Chicago Scholars.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson even stopped by and encouraged the students to follow their dreams.

"Know that the City of Chicago supports you and you are putting a down payment on a better, stronger and a safer Chicago by investing in your future," Mayor Johnson said.

This is the 16th year for the event and the seniors will be among the first in the nation to receive college offers for 2024.