Chicago shooting: Teen shot and killed in West Englewood, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on the South Side Friday night, the Chicago Police Department said.
The teen was walking on a sidewalk in the West Englewood neighborhood's 6900 block of South Ada Street when the shooting happened, Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest and armpit area at about 7:24 p.m.
The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. There were no offenders in custody and area detectives are investigating.
Police did not provide further information about the incident.
