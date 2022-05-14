teen killed

Chicago shooting: Teen shot and killed in West Englewood, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on the South Side Friday night, the Chicago Police Department said.

The teen was walking on a sidewalk in the West Englewood neighborhood's 6900 block of South Ada Street when the shooting happened, Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest and armpit area at about 7:24 p.m.

SEE ALSO | Man killed, 4 injured in Back of the Yards shooting, Chicago Police Department says

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. There were no offenders in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest englewooddeadly shootingchicago shootingfatal shootingchicago crimegun violenceshots firedteen killedteen shotchicago violencechicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
Boy, 14, killed in suburban mobile home park shooting ID'd
Father charged with murder after teen found dead in Tinley Park home
Person of interest ID'd in Tinley Park teen's homicide, police say
Man accused of killing girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter: police
TOP STORIES
Romeoville bank gunman ID'd after 'exhaustive search' for his family
Monty the piping plover dies unexpectedly
Illinois reports 8,411 new COVID cases, 7 deaths
Violin made in 1758 stolen from Chicago musician's home
Nonverbal man missing more than a week after hospital release
Panic in crypto market has Janet Yellen's attention
New Illinois law increases penalties for retail thefts
Show More
Evanston raises COVID transmission level to 'high'
2 hospitalized after school bus driver has medical episode, police say
Chicago's inaugural AAPI Restaurants Week kicks off
'American Idol' contestant from Illinois makes it to Top 5
Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, rain chance late
More TOP STORIES News