Man charged in connection to Old Town shooting that injured 3, including baby

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old Chicago man is facing charges in connection to an Old Town shooting that left three people injured, including a baby, earlier this week.Teantun Davis is facing three counts of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of weapon, Chicago police said Saturday.On Thursday night, a 35-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, and a 5-month-old baby were shot in the 1400 block of North Hudson.Police responding to the scene were given a description of the vehicle involved, which they followed to around the 200 block of W 37th Place. Two suspects were taken into custody and two guns were covered.Davis was among the suspects arrested on Thursday.A 5-month old baby suffered a graze wound to the temple and was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where his condition stabilized.The 35-year-old and the 19-year-old self-transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said.No other details about the shooting have been released at this time.