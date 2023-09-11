WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Man shot near temporary casino at Medinah Temple in River North, police say

Diane Pathieu Image
ByDiane Pathieu WLS logo
Monday, September 11, 2023 9:58AM
1 wounded in shooting near newly-opened Chicago casino in River North
Chicago police said a man was wounded in a shooting near the new Bally's casino in River North at the Medinah Temple.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was wounded in a shooting near the new Bally's casino in River North just days after it's grand opening, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place in the 600-block of North State Street at about 2:47 a.m., police said.

Police said a 21-year-old man was on the sidewalk when someone in a silver Dodge pick-up fired shots.

The man was wounded in the left leg and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Bally's Chicago casino opens for business at former Medinah Temple in River North

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

