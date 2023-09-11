Chicago police said a man was wounded in a shooting near the new Bally's casino in River North at the Medinah Temple.

Chicago shooting: Man shot near temporary casino at Medinah Temple in River North, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was wounded in a shooting near the new Bally's casino in River North just days after it's grand opening, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place in the 600-block of North State Street at about 2:47 a.m., police said.

Police said a 21-year-old man was on the sidewalk when someone in a silver Dodge pick-up fired shots.

The man was wounded in the left leg and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

