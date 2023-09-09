Bally's Chicago casino at former Medinah Temple in River North opens today

The Bally's casino in downtown Chicago at the former Medinah Temple will officially open to the public Saturday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's very first casino will be open to the public Saturday.

Bally's will open it doors at 8 a.m. at the former Medinah Temple in River North.

First in line is Steven Henry.

'"I wanted to get down here before it got really crazy because a lot of people have been buzzing about the new site and this is the first time I've been down here down here," said Henry. "I figured I was going to be the fiftieth honestly, even this early."

READ MORE: Bally's casino at former Medinah Temple could open this weekend in Chicago

The temporary location at the 111-year-old site on Wabash ad Ohio is packed with nearly 800 glowing slot machines and 50 card tables all while Bally builds its permanent $1.7 billion casino at the Chicago Tribune Freedom Center printing plant side in River West, which could take up to three years.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said gaming revenues will support Chicago's police and fire pension funds while also generating millions in revenue for the city.

RELATED: Practice sessions at Bally's temporary casino at former Medinah Temple to begin Wednesday

It's a controversial issue for some in this neighborhood. Some say they're looking forward to the opening while others are a bit concerned about any new traffic congestion and crime.

"I think something that we're missing in the River North area is 'experiences' and not just shopping.," said Kush Patel, resident.

The area has struggled with increased crime including carjackings, armed robberies and shootings over the past year.

"It's pretty hard to imagine thousands of casino goers going back and forth through neighborhood at all hours to gamble is going to make that situation better," said River North Residents Association Director Emeritus Brian Israel.

The site kept its historical architecture, including original ceilings, with stained glass throughout.

The bulk of the slot machines are on the first floor, where a giant bar welcomes guests, and a small café is located.

Table games and more slot machines are located on the second floor, with two restaurants and the VIP/high roller level on the third floor.

Opinions on the temporary casino are split, with some excited for it to open and others concerned about traffic and crime, and whether the temporary establishment will remain temporary by the time the official River West casino is built and open.

"I think I was phased when they first announced it, but as time goes by and you realize it's the reality then you just kind of be hopeful that it's going to work out," said Howard Tolsky, who lives nearby.

In the meantime, some are eager to see what kind of cash the casino pulls into the city's coffers.

"I'm hoping the taxes in the city will be reduced, having a business here, some economic relief," said resident Stan Kozlowski.