Chicago police: Bicyclist shot after witnessing North Side break-in

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man on a bicycle was shot after witnessing an attempted break-in on the North Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The 42-year-old bicyclist was riding in the 1200-block of West Montrose Drive at about 10:52 p.m. when police said he observed a male suspect trying to break into a vehicle.

The bicyclist attempted to confront the suspect, who took out a weapon and shot the victim before fleeing on foot, police said.

The victim was shot in the elbow and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.