Chicago shooting: Customer shot during robbery at Bucktown liquor store, police say

ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Friday, July 14, 2023 9:41AM
Customer shot during robbery at Bucktown liquor store
Chicago police said a shooting left a customer at Bucktown Food and Liquor critically wounded Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A customer was shot inside a Bucktown liquor store during a robbery Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at the Bucktown Food and Liquor at 1950 North Milwaukee Avenue at about 10:27 p.m.

Police said three suspects entered the store armed with guns and tried to rob the 16-year-old man before one of them shot him in the abdomen. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspects robbed five other people but they were not injured, police said.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark sedan and are not in custody, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.

