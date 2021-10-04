Chicago shooting: Man shot in Norwood Park carjacking

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 40-year-old man was shot in a carjacking in Norwood Park Sunday night, Chicago police said.The man was walking toward his white Range Rover in the 6400-block of North Milwaukee Avenue at about 8:08 p.m. when police said someone approached with a gun and demanded his keys.The victim refused and was then shot in the left arm and chest, police said. Meanwhile, police said the shooter fled in the victim's Range Rover.The victim was transported to Lutheran General in critical condition, police said.No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating. Police said the victim is known to them.Armed carjackings occurred at about the same time a mile apart on the North Side.A 38-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 3400-block of North Jannsen Avenue at about 10:50 p.m. Sunday when police said two suspects approached and took his Volkswagen GTI.At about the same time in the 2100-block of West Melrose Street, police said a 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were sitting in a parked car when three suspects armed with handguns forced them out of the car.The suspects fled in their black Chevy Impala and also took the victims' cell phones, police said.In the carjackings on Jannsen Avenue and Melrose Street, the victims were not injured and no one is in custody.A 28-year-old male and a 25-year-old female were sitting in a parked vehicle when three male blacks armed with handguns forced the victims out of the vehicle. The offenders fled in the victim's 2011 black Chevy Impala and also took their cell phones. The victims were not injured and no one is in custody at this time. Area Three detectives are investigating.