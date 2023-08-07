Chicago shooting: Man shot by catalytic converter thief in McKinley Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot during an attempted catalytic converter theft in McKinley Park Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The 35-year-old victim was inside of his house in the 1700-block of West 34th Street at about 4:39 a.m. when he heard someone attempting to remove the catalytic converter from his vehicle, police said.

After the victim approached, he was shot by a suspect in the abdomen and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

It is not known if multiple suspects were involved, police said. No one is in custody.

