Teen boy charged in Chatham shooting that killed young father on Red Line: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was found in Georgia and charged in connection with the shooting death of Diunte Moon, the father killed on a Red Line train back in August, police said Wednesday.

The teen was arrested Tuesday in the 10000-block of West O'Hare Street after being identified as one of the suspects who, on Aug. 6, shot and killed 29-year-old Moon, CPD said.

Moon was on the Red Line at 79th Street in the city's Chatham neighborhood at about 2 a.m. when shots were fired, CPD said.

The teen charged was found in Georgia and extradited to Chicago, police said.

He's been charged with first-degree murder.

Moon was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Moon was a security guard at Millennium Park who was getting his bachelor's degree in criminal justice as he supported his daughter. As he was on his way home from work, he was shot and killed.

"Diunte was a fighter. He knew what he wanted. He was in his last year in college," said his mother, Kina Moon. "I have four boys and now I have to set up and raise his girl. Be there like he was. He was an awesome dad."

Moon's family said they believe the 29-year-old fell asleep while riding the train home, and had to turn around when he got all the way to 95th Street.

CPD Supt. David Brown and CTA President Dorval Carter announced additional CTA security at a press conference after the incident.

"It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Brown said of CTA violence. "No resident should think twice about their safety on any part of the CTA or in our neighborhoods."

Brown said that the department has added additional officers to monitor the transit system over the past year.

"It's a significant number," Brown said. "We're also committed to adding even more."

The teen charged in Moon's death is due in court Wednesday.

CPD did not publicly identify him.

