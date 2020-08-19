Chicago shooting injures 2, including 9-year-old boy, in South Austin, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two people were shot, including a 9-year-old boy, in the city's South Austin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.Police said a 27-year-old woman and a 9-year-odl boy were on the sidewalk around 1:15 p.m. in the 300-block of North Central Avenue when a dark-colored car pulled up and two people go out.The two people pulled out guns, fired shots at both victims, and then fled northbound on Central Avenue, police said.The woman was struck in the lower back and taken to Stroger Hospital where her condition was stabilized. The boy was also struck in the lower back and also taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.No further details have been released. An investigation by Area Four Detectives is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.