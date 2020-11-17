chicago shooting

Roseland shooting: Boy, 5, struck in head by bullet, critically injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 5-year-old boy was struck and critically injured by a bullet Monday evening in the city's Roseland neighborhood.

Police said the boy was sitting on the sofa in the living room of a home in the 200-block of East 115th Street around 7:30 p.m. when people with him heard gunshots and discovered the boy had been shot, police said.

Police said the shots were fired from outside the home. It was not immediately clear if the boy was struck by a stray bullet, or if shots were intentionally fired into the home.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating. No one is currently in custody.
