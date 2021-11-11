child shot

1-year-old boy among 3 shot near Greater Grand Crossing gas station, police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Boy, 1, among 3 shot near South Side gas station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 1-year-old boy was among three people who were shot near 75th Street and State Street on Chicago's South Side Thursday.

The child is expected to be okay after some terrifying moments on the road in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The child's mother said her son came within an inch of being critically wounded or killed.

A family is counting its blessings after the toddler riding in the back of a white SUV was grazed by a bullet. The back window of the vehicle, which contained a baby stroller, appeared to be shot out.

The baby's mother told ABC7 she was driving west on 75th Street approaching State Street when a bullet pierced the windshield, grazing her son in the forehead. She then pulled into a Walgreen's parking lot.

The child was apparently hit by a stray bullet from the gunfire that erupted at a nearby gas station just off the Dan Ryan. The grounds there were littered with shell cases, and a dark SUV was left riddled with bullet holes.

Police said two men, ages 18 and 28, were critically wounded in the shooting. Both were shot in the chest and either drove or were driven to University of Chicago Medical Center.

The child was inside of a Acura SUV when he suffered a graze wound to the head, a CFD spokesperson told ABC7. He is in stable condition that is not life-threatening. CFD transported the child to Comer Children's Hospital in Hyde Park following the shooting.

There are no suspects in custody, police said. Area 1 Detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreater grand crossingchicago shootingchicago crimegun violencechicago violencechild shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Boy, 15, critically wounded in Back of the Yards gas station shooting
Charges in shooting of 11-year-old boy and man in Jefferson Park: CPD
Young victim of Chicago violence gets Christmas surprise
Chicago child victims of gun violence given Christmas surprise
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Show More
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Marquette Park gas station employee shot during violent robbery: CPD
More TOP STORIES News